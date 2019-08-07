ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 21 incident in which 400 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the building materials supply company USA Ready Mix.
Employees had footage of a man dressed in a hard hat siphoning diesel out of a tank. He drove a white water truck with the name “Balance” on the driver’s side door.
The man was seen breaking a lock, destroying one camera and taking the diesel. It’s unsure where he stored the stolen diesel. Footage of the incident was given to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.