Gallery: Scarecrows descend on downtown Alpharetta

While heightened health concerns prompted Alpharetta to cancel its annual Scarecrow Harvest Festival this year, residents and civic organizations have come through to decorate the downtown. More than 120 scarecrows — of various sizes, shapes and themes — populate sidewalks and parks, providing a seasonal walking tour of the city’s creative spirit.

“The scarecrows make it officially feel like fall in Alpharetta,” said Morgan Rodgers, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services director. “Our community looks forward to this every year, and we know it can be done safely while bringing much-needed joy to our community.”

City Councilman Dan Merkel, liaison to Parks and Recreation, said he thinks it important for the city to observe seasonal landmarks during the pandemic, and residents who participated in creating the stuffed figures this year came through in a big way.

“These are not your mama’s scarecrows,” he said.

— Patrick Fox