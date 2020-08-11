ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Inc and the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have launched a partnership to support both aspiring and current Hispanic business owners in Roswell and develop mutual business relationships between Hispanic and non-Hispanic business owners in the city.

The partnership will provide for a variety of events, webinars, special educational programs and other opportunities to encourage, support and grow Hispanic businesses in Roswell. Programs and outreach will be developed for both Spanish- and English-speaking businesses.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber and look forward to seeing all the positive ways this collaboration will help us better support Hispanic businesses and entrepreneurs in our city,” said Steve Stroud, executive director of Roswell Inc, the city’s economic development organization.

Gabriel Vaca, interim president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the partnership will benefit the City of Roswell and the Hispanic Chamber.

“We will provide a variety of educational events and access to resources to Hispanic businesses and especially opportunities to develop relationships between Hispanic and non-Hispanic businesses,” he said.  

For more information, visit roswellinc.org or ghcc.org

