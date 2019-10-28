ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 100 people turned out Oct. 25 for the inaugural STEAM Innovation and Awards Dinner to benefit the Fulton Science Academy.
The event, held at Alpharetta’s Metropolitan Club, was organized to recognize and honor those whose support has contributed to the school’s success.
Founded in 2012, Fulton Science Academy provides advanced instruction in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics to students in grades K-12. Last year, the private school represented Georgia in seven national and international competitions.
“As the school is growing so fast, we wanted a way to show recognition and also introduce ourselves to the community,” said Rookmin Maharaj, partnerships and events director for the school. “This is not your ‘normal’ curriculum program at FSA. STEAM is embodied in all that is done.”
The evening included hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner and deluxe coffee bar.
Last June, the school broke ground on a new 37,000-square-foot addition to its campus. The project will provide 35 additional classrooms and includes construction of a two-story classroom addition, a single-story portion of a classroom addition and another single-story addition to the back of the existing cafeteria.
Fulton Science Academy Principal Kenan Senar said the additions will allow the school to increase capacity to 1,000 students.
Honorees at the awards dinner were selected based on their contributions or facilitation of a program at the school.
Maharaj said the school hopes to make the awards dinner an annual event.
“We wanted a comprehensive, fun, impactful evening while doing a bit of fundraising as well,” she said. “This is an event we hope will grow for us and our presence in the community each year.”
