ROSWELL, Ga. — Design plans for the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility Expansion project are nearly complete.
As part of its $300 million upgrade to the plant, Fulton County Public Works staff met with dozens of local residents Aug. 20 at the Chattahoochee Nature Center to provide the latest updates on the project. Design plans are now about 60 percent complete for what Fulton County Director of Public Works David Clark said is the county’s largest capital project.
“A lot of the key decisions have already been made, but some small specifics are going to change,” Clark said.
The expansion will increase the plant’s efficiency and capacity while addressing noise and odor issues that plague the current facility.
The plant property at 1030 Marietta Highway serves the Big Creek watershed in North Fulton — including Roswell, Alpharetta and portions of Johns Creek and Milton — as well as areas of Forsyth and Cobb counties. Treated water is discharged back to the Chattahoochee River using a biological treatment process.
The upgrades call for replacing aging equipment, an enclosure for new treatment processes, and demolition of older and underused facilities. The new plant will be comparable to the Johns Creek Environmental Campus, said Commissioner Liz Hausmann.
“It’s going to be wonderful,” she said. “It’s going to be state of the art, odorless and noiseless… Plus, it gives us capacity for population growth that we know is coming so our community won’t ever have to do without a clean water supply.”
The original facility was built in 1971 and is what Clark calls a conventional plant, meaning that it relies exclusively on biological treatment processes.
“The main difference is that the current plant relies just on biology to treat wastewater,” Clark said. “The new plant still has a biological element to it, but then after the water goes through the biology process, it’s going to go through these membranes that strip off the remaining impurities before it gets discharged into the river... The water that is going to be discharged after this plant is constructed is going to be considerably cleaner than what is in the river today.”
The current facility’s treatment capacity is 24 million gallons per day. The new facility will bring that up to 38 million gallons per day. This increase will accommodate projected population growth in the area until at least 2050, Clark said.
Plans for the facility expansion take odor and noise control into account.
Small construction activities are expected to take place this fall to set the stage for what needs to be done next year, Clark said.
This year’s construction activities will cover clearing, grading and erosion control. Additional activity includes the demolition of existing structures on the Big Creek site. Structures will be crushed offsite to minimize noise and dust pollution. Any hazardous materials will be handled and removed by professionals.
Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in earnest spring 2020 and continue until summer 2023. Fulton County will hold a final round of public meetings before construction to display the plans and what people can expect during construction.
The Aug. 20 meeting was the third in a series of open houses to collect community input as design plans are created. At least one more open house is planned before the design is finalized toward the end of the year.
Fulton County will provide regular updates on the project while it is under construction.
To view current plans, visit bigcreekexpansion.com.
