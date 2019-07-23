FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Commission has passed two items to keep the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility expansion in Roswell moving.
The items, passed at the board’s July 10 meeting, were a $16.9 million site preparation construction project and $7.56 million for construction management services. The goal of the overall project is to expand Big Creek from its current 24 million gallons per day capacity to 38 million gallons.
Site preparation for this project will include some demolition, earth moving, utility relocation, access road preparation, and erosion control on the existing property to prepare the site for the expansion construction in early 2020.
Due to the size and complexity of this project, outside construction management services will be used on an as-needed basis, with oversight by Fulton County Public Works personnel who will monitor construction completed by the joint team of Archer-Western/Brown and Caldwell.
In addition to expanding to meet the needs of the northern portions of the county, the Big Creek expansion project will also address some of the common concerns with residents around the facility, namely odor, noise and light issues.
To address the odor, the new facility will be covered and situated in an area farther from residents with additional trees as a sound and light barrier.
