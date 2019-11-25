JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Fulton County Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand officially opened two more vehicle tag renewal kiosks at Kroger stores Nov. 21.
The newest locations are at the chain’s stores at 10945 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek and on
Ponce De Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta. They join previous locations in Atlanta and Sandy Springs to improve convenience for customers seeking to renew their vehicle registration and receive their tag decals in a quick and efficient manner.
“This is another opportunity to provide great customer service to our Fulton County taxpayers by making this process easier and more convenient,” Ferdinand said. “Because of the customer response to the other kiosks around Fulton County, we wanted to give more drivers the opportunity to take care of this errand as they do their shopping.”
Taxpayers will be able to scan their driver's license, vehicle registration renewal notice or enter their tag number at the kiosks to begin processing their vehicle registration renewals. Customers can access the kiosks at any point during open store hours from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week at each of the new locations. Each renewal at the kiosks will have a $3.00 transaction fee and a State of Georgia negotiated credit fee equaling 2 percent of the total transaction amount.
