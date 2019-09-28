Class 7A
Forsyth Central 49, Clarkston 0
Forsyth Central had a dominant performance over Clarkston for the second straight year and improved to 3-1 in the Bulldogs’ final non-region game Friday night.
The Bulldogs had five touchdowns in the first half — including two rushing scores from Solomon Gates and an 80-yard scamper from Bronson Landreth — and their defense forced a safety to put Central up 35-0 at the half.
Central added two rushing scores in the third and cruised to the win.
Forsyth Central has a bye before opening Region 5-AAAAAAA play against North Forsyth Oct. 11.
Lanier 43, Lambert 6
Lambert’s struggles continued Friday night with the Longhorns taking their fifth loss of the season after dropping their matchup with top-10 ranked Lanier of Class 6A. Lambert has lost 11 straight games.
Lanier scored four touchdowns in the opening 26 minutes of play and led 38-0 at halftime. Lambert quarterback Peyton Rich connected with Kojo Antwi for a 20-yard touchdown in the second half, the Longhorns’ only score of the contest.
The Longhorns (0-5) are off this week before taking on South Forsyth Oct. 11.
Parkview 16, Milton 7
Milton closed out it’s challenging non-region schedule with a battle of top-10 ranked teams Friday night, but the Eagles wound up on the losing end to Parkview for the second straight year.
Milton struck first with a touchdown run from Ahmad Junearick midway through the first quarter, but it proved to be the Eagles only score with their offense held to 165 total yards in the matchup.
Parkview tied the game just before the half with a 38-yard touchdown pass. While Milton’s defense held the Panthers out of the end zone in the second half, Parkview hit field goals of 47, 43 and 21 yards to build a 16-7 lead. Their 21-yard field goal put the game at a two-score margin with four minutes remaining.
Milton (2-3) has a bye before looking to defend their Region 5-AAAAAAA title. The Eagles open their region slate against West Forsyth Oct. 11.
Woodstock 14, North Forsyth 13
North Forsyth fell to Woodstock at home Friday night in a close contest to end the Raiders’ non-region schedule.
Woodstock scored on their opening drive, and the Raiders knotted the score at 7-7 in the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Brady Meitz to Anthony Herock.
The Wolverines reclaimed the lead late in the third quarter with a long touchdown pass.
North began its comeback bid with a touchdown pass from Meitz to Jared Lucero with four minutes remaining, but a missed PAT kept the Raiders behind, 14-13.
The Raiders defense could not stop Woodstock on its final drive, with the Wolverines running out the clock to take the win.
Meitz was 16-22 passing for 148 yards with two touchdowns. Lucero led the rushing attack with 112 yards.
After a bye this Friday, the Raiders (3-2) will turn their attention to region play and take on Forsyth Central Oct. 11.
Roswell 28, Wheeler 0
Roswell downed Wheeler Friday night to close out its region schedule and earn some revenge over the Wildcats, who handed the Hornets their only regular season loss last year with a last-minute touchdown. Roswell shut out was its second of the season.
The Hornets had two rushing touchdowns from Savion Mccrary in the second and third quarter with Ethan Roberts putting Roswell up 28-0 in the fourth with a touchdown pass.
Roswell’s defense held Wheeler scoreless for the first time since early in the 2017 season.
Roswell (3-1) has a bye this week before beginning Region 4-AAAAAAA play Oct. 11 at Cherokee. The Hornets are the defending region champions.
Hillgrove 42, South Forsyth 19
South Forsyth dropped its matchup with top-10 ranked Hillgrove at home Friday to fall to 3-2 overall entering Region 5-AAAAAAA play. Both of South’s losses this season have come against ranked teams.
South and Hillgrove exchanged turnovers in the first quarter to keep the game scoreless before the War Eagles got on the board with a touchdown throw from Joe Slot to Colby Cruz two minutes into the second.
Both teams turned the ball over again, and a South fumble set up Hillgrove with a short field to tie the game.
South looked to cut the margin just before the half with a field goal, but the Hawks blocked the attempt and returned it for a touchdown to take a two-score lead into the half.
Tre Green scored a rushing touchdown in the third to cut Hillgrove’s lead to 28-13, but Hillgrove scored in the final minute of the period and held on in the fourth to secure the win.
The War Eagles will begin region play after a bye this week. South opens its region slate against Lambert Oct. 11.
McCallie (TN) 19, West Forsyth 9
West Forsyth took their second loss of the season to a highly ranked out-of-state opponent Friday by falling to the McCallie School of Chattanooga at home. McCallie is the top-ranked team in their classification according to the Tennessee Associated Press poll.
West’s night got off to an inauspicious start with a bad snap causing a safety on the Wolverines’ first offensive play, but a 23-yard field goal from Alex Wilson put West up 3-2 late in the first.
McCallie scored early in the second and added a 33-yard touchdown run and 38-yard field goal in the third quarter to build a 19-3 lead.
West cut the margin with a 93-yard punt return for touchdown from Dalton Tjong with nine minutes remaining, but the Wolverines could not complete the comeback.
Along with all its Region 5-AAAAAAA foes, West (1-3) has a bye week before beginning region play. West opens its region slate Oct. 11 against defending region and state champions Milton.
Class 6A
Alpharetta 31, Dunwoody 17
Alpharetta improved to 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAAA play Friday night by downing Dunwoody at home. The Raiders have won all three matchups since the teams were placed in the region. Friday’s matchup was marred by almost 200 yards of penalties and a 30-minute electrical blackout.
Alpharetta senior quarterback Will Gerdes threw for a score and ran for another. The Raiders defense repeated blitzed Wildcats quarterback Davis LeDoyen, forcing him into three interceptions.
Alpharetta (2-2, 2-0) goes on the road Friday to take on Centennial while Dunwoody (2-3, 1-2) hosts Pope at North Dekalb Stadium.
North Atlanta 16, Cambridge 14
Cambridge fell to North Atlanta Friday night in a tight matchup tat dropped the Bears to 1-2 in Region 7-AAAAAA play. Friday’s result marks the Bears’ second straight loss to the Warriors.
Cambridge trailed 13-0 in the third quarter before a rushing score from Phillip Michael Collins cut the margin. After a North Atlanta field goal, Collins rushed in a touchdown from 28 yards out early in the fourth.
The Bears took over again on offense looking for the go-ahead score, but a pass on a fourth-and-15 conversion fell incomplete and North Atlanta held on for the win.
Cambridge (2-3, 1-2) will play for the fifth straight week Friday when they take on Chattahoochee on the road.
Pope 34, Chattahoochee 17
Chattahoochee fell to Pope Friday night, but perhaps more important is the condition of junior player Caleb Ashley who had to be carted off the field and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Chattahoochee head coach Mike Malone tweeted just after midnight on Sept. 28 that Ashley would be heading home that night.
The matchup was tied at 17 before Pope scored a touchdown late in the third to begin their string of 17 unanswered points to close out the game.
The Cougars (1-4, 0-3) return home Friday to take on Cambridge. The teams have split their last two meetings.
Johns Creek 42, Northview 28
Johns Creek extended its win streak to three games and remained undefeated in Region 7-AAAAAA by taking down crosstown rivals Northview on the road Friday night. The Gladiators improved to 5-1 all-time against Northview with the win.
The Gladiators opened a 35-0 lead in the first half behind rushing scores from Tank Pritchett, Will Watson, a John Stegenga pick-six, and two touchdown passes from Ben Whitlock.
Northview scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, a Marcus Godbey rush and Beau Lark passing score, before Whitlock and Garrett Gauthreaux connected for a 69-yard touchdown to put the sore at 42-14.
Northview’s Lark had a rushing and passing score in the fourth quarter.
Johns Creek (4-1, 3-0) has a bye next week before returning to region play against Pope Oct. 11. The Titans (3-2, 2-1) go on the road to face North Atlanta Friday night.
Class 4A
Blessed Trinity 38, West Hall 6
Defending Region 7-AAAA champs Blessed Trinity extended its region win streak to eight games Friday night with a 38-6 win over West Hall on the road.
BT’s 38 points were the most in a game this season, and their defense had its best performance, score-wise, by allowing West Hall just six points.
The Titans have won all four matchups with West Hall since the teams were placed into Region 7-AAAA in 2016.
BT (4-1, 1-0) has a bye before taking on Denmark in a showdown of two of the region’s top teams on Oct. 11.
Denmark 58, Chestatee 0
Denmark kicked off its Region 7-AAAA slate Friday night by downing Chestatee at home to remain undefeated.
Last year’s meeting between saw both teams put up big points, but Friday, it was only the Danes scoring, and they started early.
Denmark scored 44 points in the first quarter behind two touchdowns from quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, a pick-six, field goal, rushing scores from Jordan Brunson and Zach Ogbogu and a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.
McLaughlin threw a 92-yard touchdown pass to Ze’Vian Capers late in the second quarter.
Denmark head coach Terry Crowder earned his 100th career win with the result.
Denmark (4-0, 1-0) goes on the road Friday to take on West Hall.
Class A-Private
Mount Pisgah 50, King’s Ridge 14
Mount Pisgah earned its first win of the season Friday night and did so by taking down King’s Ridge in decisive fashion. The Patriots have won the last eight meetings of the two programs.
The Patriots opened a 24-7 halftime lead behind a 58-yard rushing score from Tyler Hunnicut, a Nick Speros touchdown reception, Payton Broaddus field goal and a 40-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Smith to Garrett Sutherland.
Smith added two more passing scores in the third quarter, and a Patriots rushing score put the margin at 44-7, allowing Mount Pisgah to cruise to the win in the final period.
The Patriots (1-4, 1-2) will host Mount Paran Friday night. King’s Ridge (1-3, 0-2) will go on the road to face Whitefield Academy.
Walker 28, Pinecrest Academy 7
Pinecrest fell to 0-4 on the season Friday night by falling to Walker in Region 6-A subregion B play.
Walker opened a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind two rushing touchdowns, one set up a Pinecrest turnover.
Walker added a score before West’s sole touchdown of the contest, a connection from quarterback Bryce Balthaser to Breckin Barbee, before the half.
After three straight home games, the Paladins (0-4, 0-3) close out their non-region schedule Friday on the road against Mount de Sales.
Whitefield Academy 20, St. Francis 17 (OT)
St. Francis fell to 1-1 in Region 6-A play after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Whitefield Academy at home Friday night. The loss marks the Knights’ fourth straight to the WolfPack.
St. Francis led 17-10 in the fourth quarter, but Whitefield knotted the contest with a touchdown with four minutes remaining.
The Knights were on offense first to start the overtime period but failed to score. That allowed Whitefield to take the win with a 22-yard field goal.
St. Francis (2-2, 1-1) goes on the road Friday to face Walker.
Fellowship Christian 48, Mt. Paran 17
Fellowship Christian had a dominant performance over Mt. Paran in a battle of Region 6-A titans Friday night to remain undefeated (5-0, 3-0). The winner of the contest has won the last three subregion B titles. Fellowship racked up 565 total yards and held Mt. Paran’s talented offense to a touchdown in each half.
Mt. Paran scored on their opening drive and added a field goal in the second quarter, but Fellowship led 21-10 at the half behind rushing scores from Josh Cole, Jayven Hall and Murphy Reeves.
The Paladins continued to rack up offense and points in the second half. Quarterback Eli Hildebrandt hit Jordan Brewer for a 69-yard touchdown, Cole scored from 54 yards out, Hall added his second touchdown and Hildebrant earned a rushing score.
Reeves had 162 yards rushing in the win while Hall had 161.
Fellowship’s defense stymied Mt. Paran, holding the Eagles to 16-32 passing and 129 yards rushing.
Fellowship has a bye week before continuing region play against St. Francis on Oct. 11.
