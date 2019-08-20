ROSWELL, Ga. — After eight years without a winning season, Fellowship Christian’s fortunes changed dramatically in 2016 when the Paladins compiled a 13-1 record and reached the state finals. That campaign proved to be the foundation of a successful run for Fellowship, which has since added two straight trips to the second round of the playoffs and has won more games in the last three seasons than they did from 2008-15.
Head coach Al Morrell believes that winning run can continue this year.
“Winning is contagious, and our kids have a lot of confidence,” he said. “They also have an expectation of winning, so they work a little harder still to achieve. I’m very optimistic. If we stay healthy, I think we should be a really good football team.”
Though a few important pieces of last season’s squad were lost to graduation, much of the talent that led Fellowship to a 10-2 record last year returns.
On offense, junior quarterback Joey Archer returns after stepping into a starting role last season due to an injury to Brooks Bryant. Archer threw for 697 yards last season with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Though he has Friday night experience under center, Morrell said the starting position is still up for grabs between Archer and another junior, Eli Hildebrandt.
“We are giving them equal reps until somebody takes that position,” Morrell said. “And if there’s no clear winner, we do not have any problem playing two quarterbacks.”
Either QB will have a go-to target in junior Jordan Brewer, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2018.
A critical factor to Fellowship’s rush-heavy offense returns this season in Murphy Reeves, who was one of the state’s top rushers last season as a sophomore. Reeves rushed for 1,710 yards, averaged 10-yards per carry, and racked up 18 rushing touchdowns.
Reeves is still recovering from an off-season surgery, so Morrell said it is not certain whether the junior will be at 100 percent for the Paladins’ season opener.
No mater Reeves’ condition on opening night, Fellowship will still have Lawson Haigler at fullback. Haigler rushed for over 600 yards last season. Morrell said the slotback position will likely be filled by a rotation of four players.
Fellowship’s success will begin with the offensive and defensive line, Morrell said, and many linemen will play both ways. He is confident both lines will be ready to work well in the trenches on opening night despite some first-year starters.
The Paladins’ defense held seven opponents to 14 points or less last season, and key linebackers and defensive backs return with an added year of experience.
Fellowship’s defense will have a daunting middle linebacker duo with returners Caleb Mcclung and Nathan Nardone back for their junior campaigns. Mcclung compiled 99 total tackles last season with nine tackles-for-loss, just ahead of Nordone who made 95 tackles, with five tackles-for-loss.
With several players starting on both sides of the ball, Morrell said staying healthy is key to the Paladins’ success this year.
“When you have guys playing both ways, we lose one or two kids and it can totally impact our season,” he said.
The Paladins will be aiming to continue their success this season by chasing their third Region 6-A subregion B title in four years, but that is no easy task.
“It’s a great region top to bottom,” Morrell said. “To have a chance to compete for the title, you always have to go through Mt. Paran. St. Francis will be extremely talented and from what I can see, Whitefield Academy’s whole roster is back. We struggled against both of those teams last year.”
Fellowship went 7-0 against subregion B opponents last season but fell to subregion A’s Mount Zion Carroll for the overall region title.
