Family sheltering together gives man 60th birthday party on repeat

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Fans of the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” in which a TV weatherman becomes stuck in a time loop, could find some semblance in a story taking place in Alpharetta.
Jim Dunn’s family gathered from three states in mid-March to mark his birthday, but with the spread of coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders they are still together a month later. But, they’re making the most of it, celebrating Dunn’s birthday each Saturday night.
“It is kind of funny, really,” Dunn said. “It was not expected, that’s for sure.”
What has become a birthday celebration on repeat was originally set to be a family trip to South Carolina. Dunn, his wife Robin, and their three grown children had planned to spend 10 days in Charleston together. Dunn’s daughter, Bailey Gladysz, and her family had flown in from New York, Kevin Dunn made the trip from Colorado, and Ryan Dunn lives nearby in Atlanta.
With everyone now huddled together in Dunn’s home instead of in South Carolina, they marked his birthday, for the first time, with a dinner together.
“The first week we forgot to get a cake,” Bailey Gladysz said. “So, we said we will do cake on the second weekend. [Dunn] said ‘Don’t do that, it’s silly, we have already celebrated.’ But we just kept doing it. We’ve had birthday cake four weeks in a row and a big family dinner with all nine of us. He loves it.”
Each Saturday, Dunn’s favorite music, the stylings of Frank Sinatra, rings throughout the house while the family prepares his meal of choice. After dinner and cocktails, out comes the cake chosen by Dunn’s family.
“Each weekend we do it better and better,” Gladysz said. “Everybody is loving it. My family is very close and doing something like this is right up our alley. Everyone gets really excited and looks forward to Saturday night during this crazy time when we can only see very few people in our lives.”
The family has decided that each Saturday they will celebrate Dunn’s birthday until the next birthday in the family comes along. That isn’t until June, Gladysz said, so Dunn will get plenty more cake before passing the birthday torch.
A bonus for Dunn is that all this time has been spent with his first grandchild, Bailey’s 3-month-old, Fox. Dunn and his wife babysit in shifts while Bailey and Ryan work remotely.
“It has been great,” Dunn said. “He is 3 months old now, so we have had him for a third of his life.”
He is likely to spend a lot more time with his grandson with the Gladysz family calling New York home.
“It doesn’t feel like we are going to be going back any time in the next month, it seems we will be here for the foreseeable future,” Gladysz said.
But that is not a bad thing.
“We have more space down here, we are still able to work, and we have built-in babysitters with the grandparents,” she said. “We are finding some fun and good unexpected family time and making great memories.”
Dunn is loving every minute of it.
“It is really sweet, it really is,” he said. “It’s a blessing they can all stay here, work, and we can still enjoy some time with them and our first grandson.”
