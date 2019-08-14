ROSWELL, Ga. — A family called police July 30 after receiving several credit cards they had not signed up for in the mail.
The family checked their credit scores and found several unfamiliar inquiries from Floor and Decor, Justice, Northern Tool & Equipment and Firestone Complete Auto.
None of the credit card accounts open under the family’s names had charges on them.
Police advised the family to close the accounts and contact Social Security Services.
