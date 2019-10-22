ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 5 incident in which employees at a UPS store on Crabapple Road found a counterfeit $100 bill.
The employee said she was given the bill at noon that day but had not realized it was fake until later that afternoon. The suspect came in with another woman at noon to ship a package for $20. She was given change in cash. There is security footage of the incident.
