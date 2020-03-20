ROSWELL, Ga. — Days after the announcement of an emergency in Roswell because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Lori Henry issued an executive order March 20 restricting most social gatherings.
All establishments serving food are now limited to takeout, drive-through and deliver services only.
Several facilities have been closed as well, including gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades, and any food services and indoor gatherings for private social clubs. Parks will remain open for outdoor activities such as walking and biking, but outdoor gym equipment and playgrounds are closed.
The order will be in place through April 3 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It does not mandate residents to take shelter.
There are some exemptions, including for cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes and similar facilities. Grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments providing basic health and safety services or supplies as well as gas stations are also exempt.
“These actions are necessary to help manage the infection rate in our community and put us in the best possible position to recover when this event subsides,” Henry said. “We will get through this together, but I am calling upon all our residents and businesses to take this situation seriously and to do your part through social distancing and recommended hygiene measures.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.