ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 30 incident where camera footage showed a woman taking an employee’s phone from the Victoria’s Secret on North Point Circle.
The employee had laid his $500 phone on a table the previous night while he closed the gates to the store. When he returned to the table, it was gone.
Surveillance footage showed a woman take the phone and leave.
The last known tracking location of the phone was in Stockbridge.
