ALPHARETTTA, Ga. — An employee at the Dillard’s in North Point Mall called police Aug. 25 after employees found a gun.
One of the employees found the gun that afternoon while checking the changing rooms. Employees said they did not know the last time the rooms had been checked, and there was no surveillance footage of the incident.
Police said the gun had three live rounds in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.