ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 19 incident in which an apartment on Webb Bridge Court was burglarized.
The resident told police he had left the apartment at 6 p.m. and returned shortly before midnight. When he returned, he saw that the door was unlocked, and his kitchen window was open.
Inside, several cabinets were open with items strewn about. Several electronics, including a laptop, headphones and iPad, were missing. The total value of the missing items was placed at about $5,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.