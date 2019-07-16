ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of $900 worth of electrical wire from a construction site on Britten Pass.
The field manager called police July 3 when employees noticed the missing wires. The wires had been strung throughout three adjacent buildings. There were signs that the wires had been cut out of the studs that had attached them to the walls, police said.
The field manager said he could not think of any suspects.
