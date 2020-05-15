FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting for the June 9 Georgia Presidential Primary and Special Election began May 18 at a number of locations across North Fulton County.
Registered voters can visit polling stations through June 5. Special polling sites are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and on Saturday, May 30. Early voting will not be held on Sundays or on Memorial Day.
Votes cast during the early voting period and absentee ballots will be counted at the time of the June 9 election in accordance with Secretary of State guidelines.
Those visiting polling sites are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing out of consideration for fellow voters.
North Fulton early voting sites are located at:
- Alpharetta Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
- Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Because sites may experience long lines at peak times, voters are also being asked to consider voting by mail.
To obtain an absentee ballot application, go to the Secretary of State's website at: mvp.sos.ga.gov. Completed applications can be faxed, mailed or emailed to Fulton County Absentee Ballot Division.
To request an absentee ballot by fax, send a written letter of request to 404-612-3697. Your letter should include:
• The name and date of the election
• The voter’s name, address as registered and date of birth
• The voter’s signature
Or you may submit your completed absentee ballot application via fax to 404-612-3697.
To request an absentee ballot by mail, send a letter with all the required voter information to:
Fulton County Registration and Elections
Absentee Ballot Division
130 Peachtree St SW, Suite 2186
Atlanta, GA 30303
Or you may submit your completed absentee ballot application via mail to the address listed above.
If you would like to request an absentee ballot by email, your request, along with the required information, may be emailed to: Elections.VoterRegistration@fultoncountyga.gov.
To request an absentee ballot by phone, call 404-612-7060.
