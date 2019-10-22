Erik Don Schmidgall, 39, of Barrington Overlook, Marietta, was arrested Oct. 6 on Union Hill Road in Alpharetta for DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Malcolm Ward Knowles, 26, of Ashleigh Lane, Alpharetta, was arrested Oct. 11 on Blue Heron Lane in Alpharetta for DUI, improper backing, open container and no license on person.
Peter Thomas Sullivan, 52, of English Oak Drive, Cumming, was arrested Oct. 12 on Ga. 400 northbound in Alpharetta for DUI, speeding and failing to signal when changing lanes.
Michael Philip McKeaige, 32, of Kristian Way, Roswell, was arrested Oct. 10 on Holcomb Woods Parkway in Roswell for combination DUI, and hit and run.
Jose A. Siqueira, 58, of Softwood Circle, Roswell, was arrested Oct. 10 on Twinspur Close in Roswell for DUI, hit and run, and failure to maintain lane.
