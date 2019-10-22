Jamelle Lee Morris, 32, of Olive Springs Road, Marietta, was arrested Oct. 5 on Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta for possession of cocaine.
Orlando Joseph Strickland, 50, of Webb Street, Roswell, was arrested Oct. 10 on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.