Alpharetta closed out summer on Sept. 29 with its second annual Drool in the Pool at Wills Park. The event drew some 200 dogs who spent the hot afternoon enjoying a splash at one of the city’s most popular attractions.
Jenny Simpson, recreation supervisor II for Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services, said Drool in the Pool caps a busy season at the pool, which now shuts down until spring.
The facility received an extensive remodel and reopened in 2018 with new leisure and competition pools, a water slide and a zero entry pool area with water features. Throughout this summer the pool hosted more than 38,000 people and also served as the main training facility for the Alpharetta Sharks Swim and Dive team. The pool hosts classes and special events throughout the summer including teen and family movie nights, Logrolling classes, swim lessons and water fitness classes.
Sunday’s event drew vendors, including King of Pops, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Pet Wants, Unexpected Pooch, Hollywood Feed and South Main Chiropractic.
“Alpharetta has quickly grown to love this event, and we think it is the perfect way to close out the summer season at Wills Park Pool,” Simpson said.
The pool will undergo routine maintenance and thorough cleaning throughout the off-season and is scheduled to reopen Saturday, May 23, 2020.
— Patrick Fox
