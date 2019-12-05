ROSWELL, Ga. — If a City Council vote holds up, residents may no longer fly drones in Roswell or land them on city property.
The City Council voted unanimously Nov. 25 to approve on first reading an ordinance amendment governing unmanned aircrafts, such as drones, and excludes satellites.
The new amendment, if passed on second reading, would mirror current laws created by the Federal Aviation Administration, prohibiting drone operation within the city and launching or landing drones on city property.
The drive behind the amendment, according to Captain Kyle Ratliff, is public safety.
“From our perspective what we’re looking at is mainly large crowd events just because these helicopters have rotators that spin at several thousand RPMs to keep the device in flight,” Ratliff said at a previous Public Safety and Public Works Committee on the topic. “Crashing down into a crowd of people can cause significant damage.”
He said watching drones fly over Alive in Roswell crowds and the 4th of July fireworks especially motivated him to do something.
“What really got to me was the 4th of July fireworks with the drones flying directly over the kids,” he said. “Internationally, there have been incidents where drones have been used to intentionally cause damage to people and property.”
Although drone-related incidents haven’t been an issue in Roswell so far, Police Chief James Conroy said the topic has come up in his previous work with DeKalb Police and with Super Bowl security.
For example, he said, a drone was flown over an accident scene, creating tension for first responders who weren’t sure what it was or what it was carrying, if anything.
The new ordinance, however, would allow police to enforce the same laws used by the Federal Aviation Administration in the city, Conroy said.
Drones could still be flown in the city if the owner received proper authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration, which requires specific training.
The City Council is expected to discuss the second reading of the amendment at the Dec. 9 meeting.
