ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a man Sept. 29 after he was clocked traveling 113 mph on Ga. 400 northbound near Encore Road.
Police were patrolling the area past midnight, when an officer saw a car pass by at a high rate of speed. The officer clocked the car at 113 mph in a 65-mph zone.
The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Andrew Hollis of Alpharetta, was arrested without incident for reckless driving first offense and speeding.
