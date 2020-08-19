ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Megan Riddle has joined The Drake House as development director.
“Megan brings a fresh perspective and more than 10 years of development experience,” said Nesha Mason, executive director of The Drake House. “Megan is passionate about our mission and is already a great asset to our team.”
Riddle will take the lead on one of The Drake House’s largest fundraisers: Miss Mary’s 16th Annual Ice Cream Crankin’ on Aug. 23. Miss Mary’s gives families, groups and organizations the chance to compete in making their own homemade ice cream.
Attendees can purchase tickets to experience the festivities in a modified drive-thru setting, and try many flavors of homemade ice cream, all while raising money for the charity.
Riddle has been involved in the planning, organizing and procurement of sponsorships for the event.
She attended the University of Tulsa, obtaining a B.A. in communications with an emphasis in marketing. She later became a graduate of the Leadership Rockwall Class of 2018 in Rockwall, Texas. Her skill set includes fundraising, sponsorships and coordinating and managing large scale donations and events.
The Drake House provides a lifeline of supportive housing and enrichment programs for single mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in North Metro Atlanta.
