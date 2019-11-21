ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of 60 packages from an apartment complex at Mill Creek Avenue.
The apartment complex had notified residents Oct. 29 about receipt of their packages and stored them in the locked mail room. Residents with packages are given a one-time security code to gain entry into the locked room.
On Oct. 31, employees performed an inventory of the mail room and discovered that 60 packages were missing.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry.
