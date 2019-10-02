ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 17 incident in which at least 50 computers, worth $650 each, were stolen from an IT service company on North Point Circle.
The manager said he arrived at work that morning at 6 a.m. and noticed that the noises outside were louder than usual. Another employee saw that one of the office windows was shattered. The computers, which had been part of a large order, were missing. Their total value is estimated at $39,000.
The manager gave police surveillance footage to help in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.