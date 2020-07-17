ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Downtown Alpharetta businesses are getting a shot in the arm with the city’s decision to reopen the Town Green at City Center this month.
The green was closed in April as part of the city’s effort to discourage large gatherings during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. And, while the grass recovered from a swampy spring, merchants saw fewer people.
That changed July 11 when the Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market returned to the site.
“They were so glad to get us back,” said Larry Attig, who sits on the Farmers Market Board of Directors.
“They don’t necessarily do great numbers of sales on Saturdays, but the exposure, the number of people that come into their store… it really helps. So, they were really excited about that.”
The downtown market, now in its 17th year, moved to the Town Green last year and drew regular crowds of thousands each Saturday morning from April through October. In all, the green accommodated some 113 booth spaces.
When the Town Green was closed, the Alpharetta Business Association, which sponsors the market, arranged to run a limited event in the parking lot at Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway. The market opened in May with some 30 vendors.
The move back to the Town Green comes at a perfect time, Attig said.
“A lot of the customers and a lot of the vendors wanted to get back downtown,” he said. “Part of that was because of the hot asphalt parking lot. The other thing was, the people just like the feel of the Town Green.”
Regina Hild was happy to see some sunshine Saturday, May 30. It highlighted something she hadn’t seen in a while — crowds of people.
Attig has seen the ebb and flow of downtown business since he helped found the Downtown Alpharetta Business Association 26 years ago. The organization, now just the Alpharetta Business Association, takes special care with the event because it has meant so much to downtown businesses, Attig said.
This year, organizers worked with the city to ensure booths were properly spaced. That essentially meant reducing the 113 spaces from last year by half.
Attig talked to merchants on the east side of Market Street and got almost all to consent to allow tents on that side of the street. That boosted the total number of spaces to 139.
With proper spacing established by the City of Alpharetta, the market has now been approved for around 75 spaces, said Peg Hussing, who also serves on the Farmer’s Market Board. That’s just below last year, when the market averaged about 85 vendors each Saturday.
“It’s good; we had a pretty successful Saturday this past week,” Hussing said.
The organizers and the city worked hard to establish an area that promoted health safety, she said. This includes requiring all vendors and event volunteers to wear masks, allowing 11 feet of space between booths and posting signs to direct one-way pedestrian traffic flow.
Of course, Hussing said, it’s hard to get all visitors on board, but most observed the rules.
“I have to say, I was pretty proud of everybody being socially distanced from each other,” she said.
In addition, organizers have installed hand sanitizer stations at various locations and require chalk markers at each booth to encourage proper distancing.
“The Farmer’s Market Committee is taking this very seriously,” she said. “We want to remain at the City Center for the vendors’ sake and the farmers’ sake, and the people love us down there.”
For more information on the Downtown Alpharetta Farmers’ Market, visit alpharettafarmersmarket.com or @DowntownAlpharettaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.