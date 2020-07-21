FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with $6.8 billion in assets, is accepting applications for its 2021 Philanthropic Fund grant program.
The program will distribute a total of $125,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people and financial literacy and education, including programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Since its inception, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested $630,000 in 148 nonprofit organizations that offer education, career training and health and human services to tens of thousands of people in metro Atlanta.
“We have seen, first-hand, the positive impact these worthwhile organizations make in the lives of individuals, children and families,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said. “As our Philanthropic Fund enters its eighth year, we remain committed to investing in initiatives that support education and the physical and financial health of those who live in the communities we are privileged to serve.”
The application window for the 2021 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund closes Aug. 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities through school sponsorships, scholarship programs and support of chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
