More than half of the schools in the Fulton County School System will be eligible for open enrollment transfers for next school year, giving parents a wide variety of options for their children’s education.
While space is available, time is not. The deadline for application is May 15.
Georgia law allows parents of students enrolled in a public K-12 school to enroll in another school within the district, as long as space is available. As Fulton Schools’ enrollment has declined over the past several years, those options have grown, primarily in elementary schools in North Fulton.
For the 2020-21 school year, Fulton Schools has identified 53 schools with available space for transfer students, including nearly all elementary schools in North Fulton. The options narrow for middle and high schools, with only two middle and two high schools with room in North Fulton. Transportation to the new school is not provided by the school district.
Applications must be submitted online (fultonschools.org/transfers) by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15. If applications exceed space, a lottery will be used. Siblings are not guaranteed placemen together, according to district protocols. Parents will be notified of the decision by June 30.
North Fulton schools participating in open enrollment include:
Elementary - Abbotts Hill, Alpharetta, Barnwell, Birmingham Falls, Crabapple Crossing, Dolvin, Esther Jackson, Findley Oaks, Hembree Spring, Hillside, Mimosa, Mountain Park, New Prospect, Northwood, Ocee, River Eves, Roswell North, Shakerag. State Bridge Crossing, Summit Hill. Vickery Mill, Wilson Creek
Middle - Elkins Pointe, Holcomb Bridge
High – Centennial, Northview
— Candy Waylock
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.