ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Patriots of Liberty Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Alpharetta has dedicated its November efforts to honoring veterans.
On Nov. 10, the chapter gathered at Pineview Cemetery to place flags on 13 African-American veterans’ graves. This was a DAR Capstone Project in Leadership organized by Jennifer Boren.
The historic cemetery is the final resting place of African-American pioneers and their descendants in the Bailey Johnson community. Jon Walker, CEO of Pineview Cemetery Association, worked closely with the DAR to make sure the veterans were honored this year for Veterans Day.
The special guests of honor were 98-year-old World War II veteran Roland Harding, of Milton, with his daughter Debra Kielly, a DAR member.
The Patriots of Liberty Chapter will return to Pineview Cemetery as well as Rest Haven and Old Big Creek Cemeteries in Alpharetta for Wreaths Across America, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. to honor veterans by laying wreaths on their graves. The event is a coordinated effort across the nation, synchronized with Arlington National Cemetery that will include a moment of silence at noon.
