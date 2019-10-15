It was a lively weekend in Downtown Alpharetta for the seventh annual Wire & Wood Festival that ran Friday and Saturday. The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated some 20,000 people attended the festival, an increase of about 5,000 from last year’s event.
This year introduced several new stages where 25 singers and songwriters entertained visitors in intimate settings. City Hall Council Chambers was standing room only for Cat Ridgeway on Saturday night, and headliners Maggie Rose and G. Love & Special Sauce packed Milton Avenue to close down the festival both nights. Restaurants were also busy, with some reporting up to two-hour waits for a table.
Live from the City Hall Stage, it’s @CatRidgeway: pic.twitter.com/V2INCxMpfh— Alpharetta-Roswell (@ar_herald) October 13, 2019
“We saw the community come together to enjoy original music in downtown Alpharetta, which is what this event is all about”, said Morgan Rodgers, Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services director.
