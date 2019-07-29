ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man reported to authorities July 5 about a shoplifting at Shell gas station on Atlanta Highway. The employee stated that he saw a man entering the store to grab candy and a drink. He approached the checkout counter asking to purchase four vaporized Juul e-cigarette packs. As the employee began to scan the packs and bag them, the suspect grabbed the packs and ran out the door.
When the employee attempted to catch the suspect, he was seen entering a gold Buick passenger vehicle waiting for him in the car wash before riding off. The total value of the stolen packs is $190 and video surveillance footage of the incident was provided.
