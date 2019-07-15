ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Crye-Leike Real Estate Services recently announced that Realtor Blake Irving has been named the new managing broker of Crye-Leike’s Alpharetta — Crabapple/Roswell/Milton branch office. Irving will be responsible for the recruitment, training and management of the office’s sales associates.
A member of the real estate industry for five years, Irving specializes in residential, new home construction, townhome and luxury real estate properties in Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties. Before joining the real estate industry, Irving was an IT Specialist in the United States Army.
Irving is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Atlanta Board of Realtors.
During his real estate career, Irving has earned the Accredited Buyers Representative designation and the e-Pro certification from the National Association of Realtors.
For more information about real estate in and around Alpharetta, visit the branch office at 282 Rucker Road, or visit the Crye-Leike website at crye-leike.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.