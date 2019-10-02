MILTON, Ga. — With cooperation from the weather, around 30,000 people are expected to line downtown Crabapple for the seventh edition of Crabapple Fest. The event, which takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature arts, antiques and crafts vendors, live music, food trucks and kid’s activities. Crabapple Fest is put on through a partnership with the city and the Crabapple Community Association.
“Special events such as this one not only serve our residents…this annual event draws people from all over the metro-area,” said Community Outreach Manager Courtney Spriggs. “Milton is already an amazing place to eat, shop, and live, but as non-residents are introduced to the city during these events, it becomes more of a destination. These events are an excellent economic development tool because surrounding retailers gain exposure to customers well beyond our city limits.”
Those looking for one-of-a-kind items will have around 80 vendors from which to choose. Spriggs said the Crabapple Community Association have vetted the vendors to ensure items at the festival are unique and handmade. Attendees can shop for antiques, home décor, art, clothing, prepared foods, jewelry, pottery and other items.
Twenty food vendors are expected including Crabapple staples like ‘Cue, Olde Blind Dog, Cans and Kathleen’s Catch, and others like Bahamian fare from Island Chef Café and Daddy O’Briens Irish Ice Cream Pub.
There will also be plenty for kids to do.
“Crabapple Fest will have face-painting, fun rides and bounce houses, as well as some vendors who have fun ways for kids to interact, like Coal Mountain Panjo, which makes musical instruments out of household items like kids did in the 1800s, and Scribbler Experiment, which allows children to color beautifully designed items they can use every day, like placemats, pencil pouches, toys and more,” Spriggs said.
Attendees can also take in some college football with a “Game Day” area showing gridiron action on a big screen.
“I love that what started years ago as a small community event has grown to include surrounding communities and is still what draws people together in Milton in the fall,” Spriggs said.
The festival has extended its footprint to the roundabout at Crabapple Road and Heritage Walk this year.
Crabapple Road will be closed between the roundabout and the intersection of Birmingham Highway and Broadwell Road beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and will reopen Saturday at 10 p.m.
Itaska Walk at Crabapple Road will also be closed during the festival.
Attendees should park at Crabapple First Baptist, Crabapple Crossing Elementary or Milton High School. A shuttle will run from the church and Milton High throughout the event. Gravel parking for customers of Crabapple Market businesses will be available, but festivalgoers are not permitted to park in those areas. Street parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is also prohibited.
To see a list of vendors or view an interactive map of Crabapple Fest, visit eventeny.com/events/Crabapple-Fest-168.
