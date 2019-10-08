ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An employee at the Chronic Tacos on North Point Drive called police Sept. 20 after they found a fake $100 bill in a cash register.
The employee said the bill had been used the previous day on a $6 purchase. About $94 in change was given in change to the customer.
The store had footage of the incident and the suspect who passed the counterfeit bill.
The bill was given to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.