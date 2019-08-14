ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A construction company working on a site at Wills Road called police Aug. 2 after an employee noticed that $35,000 worth of copper wire was missing.
The wire was last seen the previous night. When workers arrived at 8:30 a.m., it was gone.
The copper wire had been threaded through four floors and stored in packaging.
There were no cameras or signs of forced entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.