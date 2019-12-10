ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is looking for local cooks to participate in Southern Soul Fixins, a soul food cook-off event for Roswell Roots: A Festival of Black History and Culture.
The cook-off is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 3 p.m.
Cooks can display skills in various food styles from traditional southern soul to a modern twist on creole. Competitors may enter as a professional, amateur or youth.
First and second place will be awarded in each group as chosen by a panel of judges. A People’s Choice Award in each group will be given to the participant with the most votes from guests.
This is a free, family-friendly event and open to the public.
Each cook-off participant is asked to prepare bite-sized portions for 200 people.
All participants must register in advance. Registration deadline is Dec. 13, 2019.
To register, go to southernsoulfixins2020.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.