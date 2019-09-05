ALPHARETTA, GA — The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau has scheduled the 12th annual Wedding Showcase Sunday, Sept. 22 at The Hotel at Avalon & Alpharetta Conference Center.
The showcase runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and is geared to individuals looking to plan their upcoming wedding.
There is no charge for admittance.
The Wedding Showcase will feature over 60 vendors such as photographers, wedding cake bakeries, DJs, formal wear shops, invitation specialists and florists. Attendees will have the opportunity to find event facilities, taste catering specialties, see unique gift selections and secure accommodations at one of Alpharetta’s 26 hotels.
Wedding Showcase attendees can also enter to win a grand prize diamond giveaway. The giveaway includes a 1.5-carat total weight round brilliant cut diamond earrings set in 14K white gold setting and valued at $6,000. The grand prize diamond giveaway drawing will take place during the final half hour of the show and is offered by the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau and Iroff & Son Jewelers.
The winner must be present at the time of the drawing. Restrictions apply.
A variety of door prizes and other giveaways from participating vendors will also be awarded throughout the day.
“The Alpharetta Wedding Showcase is a fantastic program of the CVB,” said Janet Rodgers, the organization’s president and CEO. “It allows us to meet individuals interested in getting married and to talk with them about the complimentary services we can provide to make their planning experience, for one of the most important days of their lives, much easier.
Rodgers said the program also gives the attendees options for all the components it takes to plan a wedding in one location.
“We want our visitors to experience the awesomeness of our city and select Alpharetta for their wedding destination,” she said.
Those planning weddings can
register to attend the free event at
special-occasions/weddings/wedding-showcase.
For additional information about the showcase or weddings in Alpharetta, please contact Hala Shell at hala@awesomealpharetta.com or 678-297-2811.
