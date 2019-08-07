ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man called police July 26 after he found signs that someone had attempted to steal a water truck from a construction site on Devore Road.
The man had last used the truck on July 25. Two days later, when the man attempted to start the truck, he noticed damage to the ignition.
Nearby, the man found a large flat-head screwdriver and pliers. He said the tools were likely used to try to steal the truck.
There were no cameras in the area.
