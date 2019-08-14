ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An employee from Guitar Center on North Point Drive called police July 31 to report that two computer hard drives had been stolen from the store.
Two days earlier, an employee was assisting a customer with a product in a locked display case. When he unlocked it, he saw that two hard drives, worth $2,000 total, were missing.
The two hard drives had been registered online, but the manufacturers were unable to provide any information associated with the person who registered them.
The employee said the company has had theft issues in the past.
