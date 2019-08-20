ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 9 after she sent $300 to a scammer in the false belief she had paid an electric bill.
The woman, an employee at State Farm on Old Alabama Connector Road, received a call that day from someone claiming to be a representative from Georgia Power.
The caller said they had not received payment for July’s bill, adding that the woman needed to pay immediately or the power would be shut off.
The woman went to a local CVS to buy a $300 Money Pak card and gave the caller the code. The caller then said the woman needed to pay another $400.
Another employee overheard the conversation and told the woman it was a scam before she could pay additional funds. She hung up and called police.
