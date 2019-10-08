ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 23 incident in which an $8,000 electronic reader was stolen from a car parked at the Publix on Haynes Bridge Road.
The driver of the car said he parked at the store at 3 p.m. and returned about five minutes later. When he returned, the reader was gone.
The reader had been located on the front passenger seat below a towel. The car was not locked before the driver left, police said.
Publix has video footage of the incident.
