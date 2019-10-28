ROSWELL, Ga. — The North Fulton Poverty Task Force will host its first Community Summit on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Over 200 business, faith and civic leaders will gather to learn more about financial vulnerability in North Fulton. They will hear from experts in this arena and connect in working groups to begin the path to short-, medium- and long-term solutions.
Atlanta’s suburbs have seen 126 percent growth in poverty in the past five years. The NF Poverty Task Force is focused on raising awareness about the needs of those living and working in North Fulton who are financially vulnerable.
Dr. Donna Beegle, nationally recognized poverty expert, will bring first-hand experience as the keynote speaker. Panelists include Frank Fernandez, senior vice president of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and Egbert Perry, chairman and CEO of The Integral Group.
The event will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek.
For more information, visit OurInvisibleNeighbors.org.
