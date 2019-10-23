Centennial High school will host “Raising Resilient Kids — A Community Symposium” on Saturday, Nov. 2, featuring a day of workshops, discussions and seminars designed to support families in raising successful, healthy children.
The free event is sponsored by the Fulton County School System, Georgia PTA and a host of community partners, including Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Newport Academy, Summit Counseling and Krieger Health Solutions.
Workshop topics include alcohol/drug abuse, dangers of vaping, signs of depression, suicide awareness, anxiety, bullying, recognizing when your child needs help, managing social media, positive parenting techniques and skills, helping the special needs child, study habits, looking beyond test scores, goal setting, college application process, alternative career paths, financial literacy and more.
Keynote speakers include a teenager and their firsthand account of addiction and recovery, and a mental health expert discussing the process of life after addiction.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://eventbrite.com/ and search Raising Resilient Kids to reserve a spot.
Centennial High School is located at 9310 Scott Road in Roswell.
