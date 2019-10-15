ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Sept. 30 after an employee at Plato’s Closet on Alpharetta Highway found a bag of cocaine in a jacket the woman had sold to the store.
Police said the woman entered the store that afternoon and sold several items to an employee. While the employee searched through the items, she found a bag of suspected cocaine in the pocket of one of the jackets.
The woman was still in the store when police arrive. She said the jacket belonged to a friend.
Police said the substance in the bag tested positive for cocaine. The woman, later identified as 39-year-old Sarah Townsend of Johns Creek, was arrested without incident.
