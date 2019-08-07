ROSWELL, Ga. — Weingarten Realty announced Aug. 2 that fitness studio Club Pilates is leasing 2,080 square feet at Roswell Corners.
Roswell Corners has more than 300,000 square feet of national and regional retailers. Super Target attracts weekly customers and is one of the chain’s top performers in the Southeast. The center is at Woodstock Road and Hardscrabble Road.
Club Pilates has been expanding across the nation since it launched in San Diego in 2007. With more than 448 studios in operation and more than 800 locations already sold, it serves over 17 million annual workouts to club members taught by more than 1,500 certified instructors.
The Joseph Pilates reformer-based method uses additional equipment like the TRX, Exo-chair, Bosu ball and more. There are eight signature classes across four levels of fitness for different levels of experience.
This will be the 14th Club Pilates in Georgia and the first in Roswell. The company plans to open the studio in March 2020.
