ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One of Alpharetta’s largest and longest-running events lost a key sponsor Monday when the City Council voted unanimously to cease funding for the annual Old Soldiers Day Parade.
“This is a damn shame,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said at the Dec. 9 meeting. “We’ve come to the point where, as a government entity, we can no longer ensure that events sponsored by us remain something supported by our neighbors in bringing us together as a community.”
The Old Soldiers Day Parade, which traces its origins to 1920, has been held continuously on the first Saturday of August since 1952. The event, sponsored by American Legion Post 201 in partnership with the city, regularly draws thousands to downtown.
This year, however, the parade almost didn’t happen.
Three days before the Aug. 3 event, Richard Leake and Michael Dean filed suit in U.S. District Court seeking an injunction against the City of Alpharetta for refusing to allow the Roswell Mills Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans from displaying the flag in the parade. Citing public safety concerns, the city argued that such flag displays had been linked to violence and disorder at similar events across the country.
Less than 24 hours before the parade was scheduled to start, the judge denied to act on the plaintiffs’ request, basically upholding the city’s position for the time being.
Judge William M. Ray II pointed out that while the parade was originally organized as a tribute to Civil War veterans, it has since evolved into an event that “honors all war veterans, especially those from Alpharetta, who have defended the rights and freedoms enjoyed by everyone in the United States of America.”
In a footnote, Ray said he found it ironic that Confederate soldiers who fought for secession sought to be part of a parade that honors soldiers who fought in support of the United States.
Nevertheless, the judge was not dismissive of the group’s free speech claim.
“While the court is not ready to issue an injunction at this time, that is not to say one may not be issued in the future,” Ray wrote. “The court has real concerns over the defendants’ position, and should an injunction later issue, such an order could also include an award of damages and/or attorney’s fees to the plaintiffs, should the plaintiffs prevail on the merits of their claim.”
As a result of the ruling, proponents of the flag display were allowed along the parade route but were not permitted to march in the procession.
The Dec. 9 City Council action does not prohibit the Old Soldiers Day Parade, so long as it is organized under private sponsorship and funding. The city estimates it contributed more than $20,000 to assist with the parade.
In a statement issued following the vote, the mayor said recent lawsuits by those affiliated with the Sons of Confederate Veterans have caused additional financial burdens to Alpharetta taxpayers while creating unwelcome distractions which defeat the whole purpose of public support for an event intended to unite our community.
“Sadly, a wonderful event that brings the people of Alpharetta together to celebrate United States veterans has become a platform for outside groups to champion their own personal agendas,” Gilvin stated.
The American Legion, which depends on sponsorships to help stage the parade, expressed regret at the turn of events.
“We are obviously disappointed in last night’s vote to end a nearly 70-year partnership to honor America’s veterans and active duty military,” said Alpharetta American Legion Post Commander Pete Esker.
