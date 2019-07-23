NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Cities throughout North Fulton are trying to lock down expenses for the 2019 municipal elections after county election officials sent out early estimates nearly double those charged in 2017.
Alpharetta
In Alpharetta, city officials were notified early this month that Fulton County planned to charge $202,000 to conduct the Nov. 5 General Election. That’s almost twice the $124,000 it charged the city for the 2017 municipal election.
At a July 8 City Council meeting, City Clerk Erin Cobb told council members that, while the county’s expenses remained fairly steady from two years ago, many cities were facing higher bills this year because the City of Atlanta had no seats up for election. The county, she said, usually spreads out the expense to cities based on their population. Because Atlanta is out of the mix this year, the expense is spread out among a smaller pool.
However, a week later, Cobb reported that Fulton County had readjusted its expense estimates and had lowered Alpharetta’s bill to $138,000.
Qualifying for the 2019 municipal elections begins Aug. 19 and runs through Aug. 21.
In Alpharetta, voters will decide three seats up on the City Council. Each of the incumbents has announced they will seek another term. Voters will also cast ballots for mayor. Mayor Jim Gilvin announced in May that he will seek re-election.
In addition, there will be two questions on the ballot for local voters. Both deal with the city’s homestead exemption. The first question asks whether to remove the income restriction for those those 65 or older for the $10,000 homestead exemption. The second question asks whether the local homestead exemption, now $40,000, should be increased to $45,000.
Johns Creek
At a recent Johns Creek work session, Mayor Mike Bodker said the preliminary estimate for the cost of elections was more than $500,000, when the highest prior estimate from Fulton County had been around $200,000.
Bodker said the city would “definitely revive” studying if it would be more cost effective for the city to administer elections itself or through a party other than Fulton.
“The rationale for continuing to use them in that instance has started to erode,” Bodker said.
In Johns Creek, three City Council posts will up for election in 2019: post 2, currently held by Jay Lin, post 4, held by Chris Coughlin, and Post 6, held by Steve Broadbent. In Johns Creek, all City Council members represent the city at-large. The qualifying period will be Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
Roswell
At the July 9 Administration, Finance and Recreation and Parks Committee Meeting, Roswell Mayor Lori Henry discussed lowering election costs with the City Council.
The city was originally quoted $535,000 by Fulton County to run this year’s November elections. However, the city worked with the county to look for ways to reduce the costs, Henry said.
The revised contract amount was $375,000 — $207,000 for the general municipal election and $168,000 for a runoff, if necessary — but Henry said those numbers may drop even further.
Henry said she has been speaking with state Sen. John Albers to introduce legislation that would allow cities to contract for election services with other entities besides the county.
Four seats will be up for election in Roswell on Nov. 5 — Post 1, currently held by Marcelo Zapata; Post 2, currently held by Mike Palermo; Post 3, currently held by Sean Groer; and municipal court judge, currently held by Brian Hansford. If necessary, the runoff would be held Dec. 3.
The City Council was scheduled to discuss the election and possible costs at the July 22 City Council meeting.
Milton
While Milton will pay less to Fulton County to conduct the election than its neighbors, the city is facing a higher cost this year.
Milton paid around $74,000 to conduct the 2017 general election, but that figure has been increased to just under $85,000 for 2019.
Residents will vote on three City Council seats in the November election; District 1/Post 1, held by Carol Cookerly, District 2/Post 2 held by Matt Kunz and District 3/Post 2, held by Rick Mohrig.
