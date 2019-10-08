ROSWELL, Ga. — The Chattahoochee Nature Center recently announced a new audio tour for public use that was created by a local Girl Scout Ambassador.
The audio tour leads visitors on an in-depth visit of the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s indoor museum: The Watershed Gallery. It educates visitors about the local watershed environment of the Chattahoochee River.
One of the most important topics covered in the tour is why it is important for people to take responsibility for protecting and keeping the Chattahoochee River and its surrounding habitats clean.
Annie Hankamer, a Girl Scout Ambassador and senior at Alan C. Pope High School in Marietta, decided to create the tour after finding out that the Chattahoochee Nature Center did not have an ADA-compliant audio tour. For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, she wrote, recorded and edited the Watershed Gallery audio tour.
