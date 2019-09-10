ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating several car burglaries that occurred Aug. 28 at a restaurant parking lot on Atlanta Street.
A Roswell woman called police that evening after she saw that her car had been burglarized.
The woman had parked to eat at Amalfi, and when she returned to the car at 9 p.m., she noticed that a rear window was shattered.
Inside, a work laptop worth $1,000 was missing along other miscellaneous items.
While talking to the woman, two other victims approached police to report that their cars had also been burglarized in a similar manner. Laptops were stolen from both of the other cars as well.
